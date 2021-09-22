Police Log

DUDLEY BORO. — At 12:30 p.m. Sept. 16, state police at Huntingdon received a report of shots fired at 20244 School Street. Police say the caller related that the suspect arrived at the residence and shot three 9mm rounds into the air, then picked up an axe and threw it through the window of a 1999 Subaru Outback. Police say the suspect fled on foot. The investigation is ongoing. Police identified the victim as a man, 42, of Dudley, a woman, 25, of Bedford, and a woman, 65, of Dudley.