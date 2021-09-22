CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippah County, MS

Supervisors update Covid-19 policy

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Tippah County Supervisors updated the county’s Covid-19 policy during their Friday, Aug. 20 meeting, according to the most recently available board minutes. The following people were present: President of the Board and Dist. 1 Supervisor Jimmy Gunn; Dist. 2 Supervisor Greg Harrell; Vice President of the Board and Dist. 3 Supervisor Mike Graves; Dist. 4 Supervisor Glen Michael; Dist. 5 Supervisor Chad Newby; County Administrator Melinda Crum; Mike Long, Clerk for the Board; B. Sean Akins, Attorney for the board; and Road Manager Larry Jackson.

