Supervisors Adopt Tire Disposal Policy

At their Wednesday meeting, the Tippah County Board of Supervisors reviewed a new policy for accepting used tires for disposal. Mississippi law requires counties to develop a local waste tire collection program for the deposit of waste tires from private citizens and other small quantity generators such as farms, small businesses and salvage yards. However, County officials said that the program would not cover the disposal of tires for retailers who sell new and used tires who generate more than 10 waste tires per week. They noted that Guidelines from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality do not allow Counties to receive tires from businesses that sell new and used tires because those dealers collect a disposal fee and the retailer is responsible for disposing of the tires. Any business that generates more than 10 waste tires per week must handle their own disposal and may not deposit any tires with the county.