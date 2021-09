Marvel Studios' What If...? animated series on Disney+ is in full swing, and Funko has been releasing new Pop figures for pretty much every episode. One of the big draws of the show is that MCU stars provide the voices for the animated versions of their characters - with a major twist. The show explores the multiverse, so your favorite characters are going to take on new roles - like T-Challa as Star-Lord and Peggy Carter as super solider Captain Carter. This, of course, has made for some very interesting Funko Pops - the latest being Queen General Ramonda (Angela Bassett), which is available to pre-order here at Walmart with a Pop protector for $16.66. It's also available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon without the case. Funko also notes that King Killmonger will launch at Target sometime this fall.

COMICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO