Homecoming switch: Page soccer girls to take the field Friday

By Charles Pulliam • Multimedia Reporter
williamsonherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN – Page High School is celebrating homecoming this week, and on Friday, students and fans will be treated with a Lady Patriot soccer match against Centennial instead of the usual featured football game. After COVID-19 forced Page’s opponent to cancel, football coach Charles Rathbone reached out to soccer coach...

