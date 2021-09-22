Cyclones Bolster Blue Line, Sign Dajon Mingo

The prevailing paradigm of letting prospects marinate in the minors until they’ve ripened is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, giving a young defenseman (such as Pierre-Olivier Joseph of the Pittsburgh Penguins) ice-time facing lesser competition offers them the opportunity to gradually adjust to the rigors of professional hockey. They can develop the skills that will safeguard them against NHL competition at their own pace, and find their niche in the organizational hierarchy. However, adopting a sink-or-swim approach has its benefits. It unambiguously demonstrates whether a player thrives under pressure or wilts under the weight of responsibility. If done correctly, the prospect finds new depths to their play and discovers what they’re truly capable of at the highest level.

