NHL

Cyclones Bolster Blue Line, Sign Dajon Mingo

cycloneshockey.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Cyclones have signed defenseman Dajon Mingo to a Standard Player Contract ahead of the 2021-22 ECHL season. Mingo was one of several signings the Cyclones made prior to the 2020-21 campaign, of which the team ultimately elected for voluntary suspension due to the pandemic. "After a year of...

cycloneshockey.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Tyler Bozak re-signs with Blues on one-year deal

Why not return to the place where you won it all? Tyler Bozak re-signed with the St. Louis Blues, inking a one-year contract. The deal is worth a base salary of $750K but also includes performance bonuses. Those bonuses, based on games played and playoff success, can increase Bozak’s salary to $2M, according to Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest.
NHL
chatsports.com

How Islanders blue line stacks up to Brian Burke’s philosophy

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 23: Brian Burke of the Calgary Flames attends the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center on June 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) A year ago Brian Burke published a book titled “Burke’s Law: A Life in Hockey”, but recently I...
NHL
FanSided

Phantoms Bolster Depth with Four AHL Signings

While the NHL roster has plenty of depth to go around, rounding out the AHL roster was key as well. The Flyers affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, made a few signings of their own on Friday afternoon. They brought in four players, one of which is returning for his second season with the team.
NHL
NHL

Svozil brings intriguing mix of skills to Blue Jackets' blue line

Imagine being 16 years old and already at the highest level of your craft. Not only that, you feel quite comfortable plying your trade even while doing it against people who are much older and more experienced than you. That's the situation in which defenseman Stanislav Svozil found himself the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Hockey#Kelly Cup#The Cincinnati Cyclones#The Jacksonville Icemen#Icemen Defenseman#Ahl
NHL

Blues sign Neal, Frolik to professional tryouts

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have signed forwards James Neal and Michael Frolik to professional tryouts (PTO). Neal, 34, appeared in 29 games with Edmonton last season, posting 10 points (five goals, five assists) and 11...
NHL
NHL

Christiansen brings high-level offensive skill and more to CBJ blue line

High-level junior scorer is coming off a solid first pro season with Cleveland. Cole Sillinger flipped the puck away from pressure and toward the middle of the ice, where he perfectly picked out his target during Thursday's NHL Prospects Tournament game. With the Toronto defense collapsing on its right side...
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brian Dumoulin remains the standard on the left side of the Penguins' blue line

In advance of the Penguins’ upcoming training camp, the Tribune-Review will look at the Penguins’ depth. Today, the left-handed defensemen:. Despite having been a vital member of the Penguins’ success over the past half-decade, Brian Dumoulin did not break into the franchise’s top 100 career scorers until this past April.
NHL
chatsports.com

James Neal signs PTO with Blues; updated list of top remaining UFAs

NHL Training Camps will open next week and a flurry of activity has taken place. Tyler Bozak signed a bonus laden deal to remain with the St. Louis Blues while a handful of UFA’s have inked a PTO (professional tryout). What is a PTO? It’s basically a contract that teams...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Penguins’ Pierre-Olivier Joseph Deserves Bigger Role on Blue Line

The prevailing paradigm of letting prospects marinate in the minors until they’ve ripened is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, giving a young defenseman (such as Pierre-Olivier Joseph of the Pittsburgh Penguins) ice-time facing lesser competition offers them the opportunity to gradually adjust to the rigors of professional hockey. They can develop the skills that will safeguard them against NHL competition at their own pace, and find their niche in the organizational hierarchy. However, adopting a sink-or-swim approach has its benefits. It unambiguously demonstrates whether a player thrives under pressure or wilts under the weight of responsibility. If done correctly, the prospect finds new depths to their play and discovers what they’re truly capable of at the highest level.
NHL
sandiegouniontribune.com

Blue Jackets sign G Merzlikins to $27M contract extension

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets signed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins to a five-year, $27 million contract extension, the team announced Tuesday. Merzlikins will be in the final year of a two-year contract this season with a cap hit of $4 million. The new contract locks him up through the 2026-27 season with an annual salary of about $6.7 million.
NHL
chatsports.com

Islanders make five signings to bolster AHL squad

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 05: Cole Bardreau #34 of the New York Islanders celebrates scoring his first NHL goal in the second period against Craig Anderson #41 of the Ottawa Senators during their game at Barclays Center on November 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
NHL
Yardbarker

Canadiens’ Wideman Adds Scoring Depth to Blue Line

The Montreal Canadiens will enter the 2021-22 season with some unanswered questions about the roster. With the influx of new faces, the coaching staff will have their hands full assessing and assembling the most effective lineup, including the defense pairings, with two new NHL-ready members joining the ranks. One of...
NHL
theScore

Blues sign Thomas to 2-year contract

The St. Louis Blues have signed restricted free agent Robert Thomas to a two-year deal carrying a $2.8-million average annual value, the team announced Tuesday. Thomas' entry-level contract expired after the 2020-21 season. He'll be an RFA again when his new deal comes to an end. The Blues drafted Thomas...
NHL
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Gentry signs with Blue Mountain

Mantachie's Mac Gentry signed earlier in the summer to continue at Blue Mountain College and has begun his college career with the 'Toppers. "My passion for archery goes way back from the time I began hunting," Gentry said explaining his entrance into the sport. "I loved the challenge in trying to execute under pressure and the thrill I got when I saw a deer."
BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS
Twinkie Town

Blue Jays 6, Twins 2: Silver linings

The series is inherently more important for Toronto than it is for Minnesota, but after helping the Yankees gain ground last night, Twins fans can at least take solace in the fact that the Blue Jays fought back against the Bombers today. The Toronto victory this afternoon — 6-2 the...
MLB
All49ers

49ers to Sign Veteran Kirkpatrick to Bolster Depleted CB Unit

In the wake of No. 1 cornerback Jason Verrett’s season-ending ACL tear sustained against Detroit, and the already hobbled co-starter Emmanuel Moseley, who has a knee injury, the San Francisco 49ers (1-0) signed veteran corner Dre Kirkpatrick on Monday. Kirkpatrick, the No. 17 pick out of Alabama in 2012, spent...
NFL
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Sign Guard Ryan Arcidiacono To Training Camp Roster

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are going to have a lot of competition for the back end of the roster in training camp. The Celtics have reportedly added free agent guard Ryan Arcidiacono to their training camp roster, which is now at the maximum 20 players. Arcidiacono spent the last four seasons with the Chicago Bulls after going undrafted out of Villanova in 2016. He was an important piece of Nova’s 2016 championship team, earning the Most Outstanding Player award for the NCAA tournament after averaging 15.8 points and 3.0 assists per game. He’s perhaps best known for dishing out the...
NBA
kingstonthisweek.com

New veteran Canuck in the Hunt for blue-line spot

ABBOTSFORD — Brad Hunt is a 33-year-old veteran with many kilometres on his hockey odometer. The well-travelled defenceman could afford to be somewhat staid and stoic as the Vancouver Canucks opened training camp Thursday. After all, he has logged 191 National Hockey League games with five clubs and this rite...
NHL

