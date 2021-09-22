Alvaro Omar Jauregue, 35, entered into the heavenly gates on September 18, 2021. Alvaro Omar “Guero” Jauregue was born on November 4, 1985 in Falfurrias, Texas to Dino Jauregue and Selma Arredondo. Growing up, Guero was a very sweet, considerate and thoughtful child. Except when playing video games. Video games brought out the competitive and hard-working side of him. This trait also made him athletic and made him strive for victory. Guero participated in an array of school sports. He enjoyed football, powerlifting, baseball and karate. His passion for baseball grew with him into his adulthood as Guero loved coaching his son's baseball teams.