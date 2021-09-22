CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABA's inaugural Equity Summit will highlight importance of inclusion; guests include Justice Sotomayor

By Amanda Robert
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs people around the world rallied against racism and inequality in summer 2020, members of the ABA Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council also came together to discuss how they could respond. Their conversations led to the inaugural ABA Equity Summit: Advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Legal Profession and...

