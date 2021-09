MADISON, Wis. –Attorney General Josh Kaul, as part of a 14-state coalition plus the District of Columbia, today submitted comments to the U.S. Environmental Protect Agency (EPA) supporting the agency’s proposal to include the chemical group of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, more commonly known as PFAS or “forever” chemicals, in the Contaminant Candidate List 5 (CCL 5). Listing PFAS as a class in the CCL 5 is the first step toward gathering national occurrence data about whether PFAS are present in drinking water supplies and considering the regulation of PFAS as a class in drinking water.

