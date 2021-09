I recently moved from Kentucky to Maryland. It's very hard to beat the Kentucky DMV experience because Kentucky didn't have DMVs while I was a resident. Instead, I went to the county clerk for all my license and registration-related needs. When I transferred my license from Connecticut to Kentucky, there was no one in line ahead of me, and I was done in under thirty minutes! However, getting a title transferred was a bit trickier as some locations don't do it, and that visit took me almost an hour, after getting sent home for the wrong paperwork previously.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO