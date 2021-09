Now that the 20th anniversary of 9/11 has passed, it’s time for some reflection. How can we try to improve the world? How can we enhance our lives here in Fitchburg?. We hear the cries of the unvaccinated for their freedom to choose. We hear the disgust of those who are tired of “Black Lives Matter.” We hear the moans of the wealthy who don’t want to pay higher taxes for the benefit of everyone. We basically hear, “What about me?”

FITCHBURG, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO