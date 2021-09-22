Letter: Historic parcel has Civil War secrets to reveal

Understanding the American Iliad and Shattering some Historical Myths – Part 1. The American Revolutionary War (1775–83), as it is most frequently termed, was not a truly a revolutionary war. A revolution, as commonly defined, is the overthrow and replacement of a government or social order with a new system of government or social order. The American colonists had no intention whatsoever of overthrowing King George III or the British Parliament or interfering with the Anglican Church in England. Thirteen of Great Britain’s North American colonies wanted political independence from British rule. The “Revolutionary War” is more properly called the War for American Independence, but it was really a war for the independence and self-determination of thirteen colonies united by common causes. Nor was the war part of an internal a civil war for control of Great Britain or the British Empire. The thirteen colonies were geographically separated from Britain and saw compelling reasons for separating from British political control and determining their own political and economic destinies.

