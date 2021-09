Beverly 5, Saugus 0: Noelle McLane scored three goals while Kyla Perron-Hart had a goal and an assist as the Panthers (1-1-1) won their first game of the season. Caroline Hickey also scored for the winners, who netted four of their five goals in the third quarter. Jamie DuPont and Elliot Lund both contributed an assist for the Orange-and-Black. Amelia Massa got her first varsity shutout, stopping one shot.

BEVERLY, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO