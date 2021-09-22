CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MO

UNICO BANK SUPPORTS TOWNE SQUARE PARK PROJECT

theijnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnico Bank representatives presented a $10,000 check to Washington County Clerk Jenny Allen in support of the Towne Square Park project that is planned for the property joining the Towne Square parking lot. The group said they were pleased to support the project and feel it has great potential for the community and the area. Mrs. Allen has had several donations toward the project and continues to get support as the County works on grant applications that will be submitted in 2022.

