CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Found Property

crimewatchpa.com
 6 days ago

On September 12, 2021, someone turned in a black Verizon Motorola cellphone they found at the Briar Creek Lake. Please contact us at 570-759-0354 if it belongs to you. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.

columbia.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
crimewatchpa.com

Person not to Possess Firearm (F1)

VERDICT: JURY CONVICTS LANCASTER FELON WITH HAVING LOADED GUN SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 A Lancaster man was convicted of illegally possessing a loaded firearm in January in East Donegal Township. Taylor McCoy Wike III, 30, is prohibited from having a firearm due to a prior felony conviction. A Lancaster... All site...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Theft of Property Lost Etc. by Mistake

On August 12, 2021 at 1123 hrs., These Pennsboro Township Police Department responded to Penn State urgent care located at 431 N. 21st St., Camp Hill for a non-active theft. The victim reported leaving his iPad in the waiting area of the hospital. The investigation revealed the suspect to be...
CAMP HILL, PA
crimewatchpa.com

(1) Count Careless Driving

(1) Count DUI - BAC .16% or Greater, (1) Count DUI - Incapable of Driving Safely, (1) Count Possession of Marijuana, (1) Count Careless Driving, (1) count Restriction on Alcoholic Beverages, (1) count Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Juvenile Arrested for Theft and Receiving Stolen Property

Quakertown Police arrested a juvenile for theft and receiving stolen property stemming from an investigation into a theft report at Rite Aid. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verizon Motorola#Crimewatch Technologies
crimewatchpa.com

Theft by Deception.

West Shore Regional Police currently has an active arrest warrant for Fred Matthew FINK for home improvement fraud and theft by deception. FINK is believed to be in the Harrisburg City area. Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at 717-238-9676. All site...
HARRISBURG, PA
crimewatchpa.com

(1) 5503 (A)(4) Disorderly Conduct

This subject was staying in a local hotel. Police received a call for a male fighting with hotel employees and other guests. When police arrived the defendant was already on the floor being subdued by another hotel guest. Defendant was highly intoxicated, yelling and resisted being handcuffed... (18) 2701 (a)(1)...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
crimewatchpa.com

Possession Small Amount of Marijuana (M)

On 09/08/2021 at approximately 2105 hours, the Palmyra Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 800blk East Main St. The passenger, who was also the registered owner of the vehicle, was identified as Jonathan Kissinger. During the course of the stop marijuana and drug paraphernalia were... All site content...
PALMYRA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

3929(a)(1) Retail Theft (F3)

LP-21-019144 On 09/25/2021 at 4:17pm, Lower Paxton Police officers were dispatched to the Weis on Linglestown Rd. for an active retail theft. The suspect left the store through the "In" doors with a fully loaded down shopping cart of merchandise. A Susquehanna Twp. police officer was able to locate... All...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimewatchpa.com

ROAD CLOSURE - Huntingdon Pike

As of 9/27/2021 @ 10:30 am: Huntingdon Pike is closed between Cathedral + Byberry Roads due to struck gas lines. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
TRAFFIC
crimewatchpa.com

Criminal Mischeif

Pennridge Regional Police Responded to a report of Motor Vehicle Crash at Ridge Road and Lawn Ave. It was reported that the one party was assaulted. Michael Bianchini assaulted the other male operator after he was rear ended. During the course of the assault Bianchini broke the car window and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Community Day

Folcroft Borough will be having Community Day today. Delmar drive from Grant road to Taylor drive will be closed from now til 5 pm. The event will be from 11am to 5 pm. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
FOLCROFT, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Juveniles cited for Violating Curfew Ordinance

Quakertown Police cited two juveniles for violating the curfew ordinance in the area of 670 S Main Street. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Increased Motorcycle Traffic

Expect increased motorcycle traffic in and around the Steel City area today between 10am- 6pm due to the Bushkill Valley Motorcycle Hillclimb. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
crimewatchpa.com

3733(a) Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer (F3)

LP-21-019144 On 09/25/2021 at 4:17pm, Lower Paxton Police officers were dispatched to the Weis on Linglestown Rd. for an active retail theft. The suspect left the store through the "In" doors with a fully loaded down shopping cart of merchandise. A Susquehanna Twp. police officer was able to locate... All...
RETAIL
klkntv.com

Mountain lion escapes car accident, found dead

NANCE COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) – Nancy County Sheriff’s Office were called to an accident on Highway 14 near Fullerton, by a driver who reported hitting what he believed was a mountain lion. Deputies discovered evidence that the driver was correct in identifying the animal, but they were unable to locate...
FULLERTON, NE
NBC Chicago

Hard Drive Found in Gabby Petito's Van, Last Text Details Emerge

Investigators have gained court permission to access the contents of an external hard drive they say was found in the van of a 22-year-old Long Island woman who disappeared while on a cross-country trek and is believed dead -- as the search continues for the still-missing boyfriend said to be a person of interest in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

12-Year-Old Richland Hills Girl Dies Of Fentanyl Overdose

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.com) – A 12-year-old Richland Hills girl has died after a fentanyl overdose, and police said they’re investigating the death. Elliana Martinez was found dead at a home on Jennifer Drive on May 31, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. The agency lists her cause of death as fentanyl toxicity. Richland Hills Police Captain Sheena McEachran tells CBSDFW the case is still under investigation, and officers will not be releasing any additional details. She did say police have not made any arrests.  
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
yourconroenews.com

Police believe armed robberies linked at Spring Walmart, Texaco

An armed robbery Thursday in the parking lot of a Spring Walmart is thought to be connected to a similar incident Friday as the suspects remain at large driving a vehicle reportedly stolen. At about 11:35 a.m. Thursday, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Walmart...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy