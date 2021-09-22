CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

"That's Why We Work As Kids" - Cole Palmer Shares Delight of Scoring First Man City Goal

By Adam Booker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current title holders ran out 6-1 winners against Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup, and in the process a handful of academy stars played crucial minutes in Pep Guardiola's first-team. One of those rising stars was Cole Palmer, who has taken massive strides towards becoming a Manchester City regular...

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool could not do more transfer business just to join the 'circus' after title rivals Man City, Man United and Chelsea spent big money during the summer

Jurgen Klopp has declared himself happy with Liverpool’s long-term planning this summer while bigger-spending rivals have opted to join the transfer market 'circus'. Ibrahima Konate was the only major signing at Anfield with his £36million price tag from Leipzig dwarfed by the amounts spent by Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City share out the goals in hard-fought win against Foxes

No Harry Kane, no "real striker", no bother for Manchester City. When Bernardo Silva hit the net against Leicester on Saturday, the Portuguese became the ninth different City player to score in the past three games. Their lengthy pursuit of England captain Kane might have ended in disappointment, but Pep...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: Foden, Palmer prominent as Man City prepare for Southampton

Manchester City return to training after Wednesday night's 6-3 thriller against RB Leipzig. Fresh from their Champions League defeat of RBL, City were back at the Etihad campus to prepare for Saturday's clash with Southampton. City's players underwent some high intensity agility and running drills before a small-sided game. Gabriel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pep Guardiola
Phil Foden
CBS Sports

Manchester City vs. Southampton score: City drop points at home as VAR rules out Raheem Sterling's late goal

Manchester City looked to have used up their weekly allotment of goals on Wednesday. Just days after crushing RB Leipzig 6-3 in their Champions League group stage opener, City had to settle for a poor, deserved, 0-0 draw with relegation candidate Southampton at the Etihad on Saturday. Facing a team that had yet to win a league game this season, City managed to do what you would expect -- control the ball, create chances and look like a threat. Now, they usually put away plenty, considering they entered having scored at least five goals in four of their previous five games, but it was not meant to be, putting just one shot on goal out of their 16, good for 6.5 percent. Those 16 shots amounted to only 1.00 total expected goals (xG), a fair distance below the standard the team had set with over 11 xG in their first four matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Man City#Curling#First Man#Wycombe Wanderers#Manchester City Academy
The Independent

Chelsea vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Premier League leaders Chelsea will be looking to make an early season statement of their title credentials as they welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge.The defending champions travel to London after dropping two points in a surprisingly tepid draw with Southampton last weekend.Chelsea overcame a tricky first half to produce a dominant second-half performance and blow away Tottenham Hotspur and Thomas Tuchel’s side have looked in fine fettle so far in the young league season. Victory over the visitors would push them six points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side.FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City - team news, build-up and live...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

PSG win without Messi ahead of Man City showdown

Lionel Messi was again sidelined for Paris Saint-Germain and in the Argentine's absence it was Idrissa Gana Gueye and Julian Draxler who scored as the Ligue 1 leaders beat Montpellier 2-0 on Saturday. Nice moved provisionally up to third after a 3-0 defeat of winless Saint-Etienne, who are now bottom of the table. as/dj
SOCCER
The Independent

Lionel Messi injury: PSG forward trains ahead of Manchester City clash in Champions League

Lionel Messi has trained with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday. The Argentine was an injury doubt after picking up a knee problem in PSG’s Ligue 1 win over Lyon last week. The forward was substituted in the second half of the 2-1 win and then missed the French side’s matches against Metz and Montpellier. But the 34-year-old was an active participant in the open section of PSG’s training session on Monday ahead of the meeting with former manager Pep Guardiola’s side. Messi had also returned to PSG training ahead of Saturday’s win against Montpellier but was not risked by manager Mauricio Pochettino. Messi joined PSG this summer as a free agent after leaving Barcelona. His arrival made the French side favourites to win the Champions League for the first time but their campaign got off to a slow start as they were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Club Brugge.City defeated RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening match and top Group A ahead of the meeting at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Ronaldo or Lukaku? Pundit reveals who he’s backing to score more goals out of Chelsea & Man Utd forwards

Garth Crooks has made a bold prediction on which of Cristiano Ronaldo or Romelu Lukaku he expects to score more goals this season. Ronaldo made the emotional return to Manchester United this summer after leaving Juventus, while Lukaku also came back to the Premier League for a second spell at Chelsea, joining from Serie A champions Inter Milan.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Danjuma scores first Champions League goal for Villarreal against Atalanta

The Super Eagles prospect came from the bench to score the Yellow Submarine’s second goal against the Black and Blues. Arnaut Danjuma scored his first Champions League goal for Villarreal in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Atalanta at the Estadio de la Ceramica. With scores tied 1-1 versus the Italian topflight...
UEFA
primenewsghana.com

UCL: Ronaldo's goal not enough as Man United stunned by Young Boys, Sevilla, Salzburg share spoils

A dramatic late winner from Jordan Siebatcheu gave Young Boys a historic win over Manchester United on the opening night of the Champions League. The game started relatively slowly, but on 13 minutes a moment of magic from Bruno Fernandes, who arced a delicious pass into the path of Ronaldo, again moving with purpose and intelligence. David von Ballmoos managed to get a leg on the shot, but the power took it by him, and Ronaldo had his third goal in two games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

"I Back Myself Against Anyone To Have A Go!" - Jack Grealish Discusses His First Champions League Goal For Man City

Manchester City kicked off their 11th straight Champions League campaign in spectacular fashion, beating RB Leipzig 6-3 in a thriller at the Etihad Stadium. The Blues, who have now scored five or more goals in every home game so far this season, found themselves 3-1 up at half-time. With Riyad Mahrez' late penalty restoring a two goal lead, after Christopher Nkunku halved the deficit.
PREMIER LEAGUE

