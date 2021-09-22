CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Controlling cannabis and the classification of Delta-8 THC

By Alex Malyshev, Sarah Ganley
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29QcAY_0c51ycBl00
REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

September 22, 2021 - A new type of cannabis product has been popping up at many convenience stores and gas stations. In an unfortunate bit of word-of-mouth marketing, these products, technically known as Delta-8 THC, have also become known as "weed light," "diet weed," and in some instances "CBD on crack," due to the "high" they produce. This, in turn, has attracted the attention of state and federal regulators, including the FDA which recently warned about reported adverse effects in connection with these products.

These products are reportedly synthesized from "hemp," the non-intoxicating form of marijuana, legalized by the 2018 Farm Bill. Two camps have emerged as to the legal status of Delta-8 THC, and other hemp isomers, that are similar to Delta-9 THC (the concentration of which determines whether a plant is considered hemp or marijuana for purposes of federal law).

Many in the industry argue that, just like CBD, Delta-8 THC is a hemp-derived substance and, as a result, is exempted from the definition of marijuana pursuant to the 2018 Farm Bill. Specifically, they argue that, because Delta-9 THC concentration in these products remains below 0.3% (the legal threshold that distinguishes marijuana from hemp), Delta-8 THC products derived from hemp don't belong on Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). The DEA, which is charged with administering the CSA, maintains that the Delta-8 THC being sold today is no different from Delta-9 THC (or any of its synthetic analogues) and, therefore, belongs on Schedule I.

In part the DEA took this position with respect to Delta-8 THC because, while the substance occurs naturally in hemp, it does so in very small quantities. The Delta-8 THC products currently being sold on the market are far more potent and are generally made through a CBD conversion process. Last year, the DEA indicated in its Interim Final Rule (IFR) that it might consider such products to be "synthetically derived tetrahydrocannabinol," which still belong on Schedule I of the CSA. It also listed Delta-8 THC in its "Orange Book" as an alternative name for "tetrahydrocannabinol" (e.g. THC), alongside Delta-9-THC.

While there are certainly arguments to be made that the DEA cannot override the will of Congress — as expressed in the 2018 Farm Bill — in many ways this is a form versus substance argument, since even proponents of Delta-8 THC readily concede it gives you the kind of kick CBD doesn't (although perhaps not quite as much as Delta-9 THC). And while Congress may have enabled the CBD industry by legalizing hemp, the legislative history makes clear that the focus was on hemp as an agricultural commodity, and not as a backdoor way to legalize THC.

On that note, it is conceivable that the DEA may argue that Delta-8 THC being sold today is sufficiently similar to Delta-9 THC to constitute a "controlled substance analogue" within the meaning of the Federal Analogue Act. See 21 U.S.C. § 802(32)(A)(ii) (defining an analogue as substance that has "a stimulant, depressant, or hallucinogenic effect on the central nervous system that is substantially similar to . . . a controlled substance.").

There seems to be broad agreement on the fact that Delta-8 THC is not just another hemp product among those states that have considered the question. As of August 2021, at least 18 states have restricted or banned Delta-8 THC in some way, including: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Idaho, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, and Washington. Some states, like North Dakota, have an outright ban on "the isomerization of cannabinoids to create isomers of [THC], including delta-8, delta-9, and delta-10" THC. This ban also extends to the sale of hemp products that contain such isomers.

New York's proposed hemp rules are drafted similarly, with a recent amendment explicitly restricting the production and distribution of Delta-8 THC. These regulations prohibit hemp processors from "using synthetic cannabinoids, or [Delta-8 THC] or [Delta-10 THC] created through isomerization, in the extraction or manufacturing of any cannabinoid hemp products." § 1005.7(a)(11). They also prohibit the sale or distribution of hemp products containing "synthetic cannabinoids, or cannabinoids created through isomerization" including Delta-8 and Delta-10 THC. § 1005.8(a)(11).

These rules were drafted by the Department of Health when it had regulatory authority over hemp regulation. That authority now falls under the Office Cannabis Management. It remains to be seen how that Office deals with Delta-8 THC as part of a comprehensive regulatory scheme for both cannabis and cannabinoid hemp.

It is certainly conceivable that New York will approach Delta-8 THC in the same way as regulators in Connecticut, Michigan, and Oregon have, by regulating Delta-8 THC under their existing marijuana laws, treating Delta-8 THC the same way they treat Delta-9 THC. Meanwhile, regulators in Vermont, Washington State, Colorado and Kentucky have issued guidance advising that Delta-8 THC remain illegal under current state laws, and legislative bans and regulatory clarifications are being considered in a number of other states, such as Alabama, Florida, and Oklahoma. It is possible New York will join those states in taking a hard line against Delta-8 THC and other isomers.

That is not to say, however, that industry participants are not fighting back. On the federal level, a hemp trade association and a South Carolina-based hemp company have commenced two related actions against the DEA relating to its IFR. In the first action, Hemp Industries Association v. United States DEA (D.C. Cir. Sept. 18, 2020), the petitioners seek to invalidate the IFR on procedural grounds, in addition to arguing that the DEA has exceeded its authority and acted arbitrarily and capriciously in adopting the regulation.

That action was put on hold when the second action, Hemp Industries Association v. United States DEA (D.D.C. Oct. 12, 2020), was filed, seeking a declaratory judgment and injunctive relief prohibiting the DEA from enforcing the CSA against intermediate hemp material (IHM) and waste hemp material (WHM) created during the hemp production process. The case was dismissed for lack of subject matter jurisdiction on May 3, 2021. See Hemp Indus. Ass'n v. U.S.D.E.A. (D.D.C. May 3, 2021).

On the state level, a Kentucky hemp trade organization, a Kentucky Delta-8 THC retailer and a Kentucky hemp farming and production company have commenced litigation against the state of Kentucky following a series of police raids targeting Delta-8 THC products. Kentucky Hemp Association v. Quarles (Boone Cir. Ct. July 13, 2021).

The raids followed guidance issued in April of this year by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, which advised that "Delta-8 THC is a Schedule I controlled substance under federal law and Kentucky law; that distributing products containing this substance is illegal; and distributing such products could lead to your expulsion from the Hemp Licensing Program as well as potential exposure to criminal prosecution." The plaintiffs in this case ask the court to stop police from using the Department of Agriculture's April 2021 guidance to target hemp products containing Delta-8 THC, arguing that Delta-8 THC is a legal derivative of hemp under the applicable state and federal legislation regulating hemp production.

While the approaches to regulating Delta-8 THC may vary, there appears to be growing consensus among legislators and regulators that Delta-8 THC is not simply another hemp derivative that can be adequately dealt with through existing hemp regulations. For that reason, in practice, the legal status of Delta-8 THC may be tied to overall legalization of cannabis and Delta-9 THC.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.

Comments / 6

just a normal
4d ago

this is all propaganda there is no advertise effects it's all good medication that you should not take and drive just like any medication used for pain or alcohol cannabis needs to be federally legalized and has never killed anyone

Reply
2
Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Next States to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Nineteen states, Washington, D.C., and Guam have legalized marijuana for recreational use by adults. Could there be more “lighting up” in the coming years? Currently, several states such as Ohio and Delaware are mulling legislation to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. (Check out the best movies and shows about weed you can watch online now.) […]
U.S. POLITICS
arcamax.com

How To Know If Delta-8 THC Is Right For You

It’s become more and more commonplace to find Delta-8 THC products on the shelves of your local gas station or convenience store. Upon walking into your local vape shop, you might have noticed some new products on the shelves called Delta-8 THC. Since it’s not CBD or the THC buds you’ve grown accustomed to, your curiosity starts to take over. This leads you to wonder what Delta-8 THC products offer that other forms of THC don’t. Similarly to its more popular counterpart Delta-9, Delta-8 THC consumption comes with its fair share of controversy.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Sequim Gazette

Weed Near Me: Where to Find Recreational Cannabis Near You

If you live in a legal state, finding weed nearby is simple. If you’re in one of the grey-area or illegal states, it’s going to be much harder to find weed safely and legally. But there are some options you can try. In this guide, you’ll learn how to find...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
Alaska State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
WWEEK

THC-O Is A New Cannabinoid That May Lead to Powerful Psychedelic Highs

For many cannathusuasts, a first reaction to learning about a cannabinoid reputedly three times stronger than THC might be blitheness, bemusement or straight-up bewilderment. For others, it might sound like a blessing. Either way, anyone with even a passing interest in therapeutic, alternative, hemp-derived or cutting-edge cannabinoids should know about THC-O, a cosmically powerful, borderline psychedelic derivative of cannabis that can be up to 300% more potent than even the most astronomical THC.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Colorado Springs Independent

Blog: About that Delta 8 THC…

I've been meaning to discuss a controversial topic for a while now: Delta 8 THC. Many of you are probably scratching your heads. What is Delta 8 THC? We have to start with Delta 9 THC, the main compound in cannabis that provides its psychoactive effect. If you've tried pot in any form, you've ingested Delta 9 THC. So what is Delta 8?
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

FDA And CDC Issue Warnings On Hemp-Derived Products Containing Delta-8 THC

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued warnings to consumers about the potential risks of consuming unregulated products that are advertised as containing the cannabinoid delta-8 THC. There has generally been a lack of rules governing delta-8 THC, which can...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hemp Farming#Cannabis Industry#Cannabis Act#Dea#Congress#U S C#The Department Of Health
Badger Herald

Legal loophole allows Madison businesses to sell marijuana-like drug Delta-8 THC

From head shops to grocery stores, many Madison businesses have found recent success selling delta-8-hemp — a substance found in small quantities in cannabis plants. Unlike marijuana, whose main psychoactive component is delta-8-THC, delta-8 is legal to purchase in Wisconsin. The U.S. Senate passed the 2018 Farm Bill legalizing hemp and cannabis derivatives with low concentrations of delta-8-THC, according to the FDA.
MADISON, WI
U.S. Food and Drug Administration

5 Things to Know about Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol – Delta-8 THC

Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as delta-8 THC, is a psychoactive substance found in the Cannabis sativa plant, of which marijuana and hemp are two varieties. Delta-8 THC is one of over 100 cannabinoids produced naturally by the cannabis plant but is not found in significant amounts in the cannabis plant. As a result, concentrated amounts of delta-8 THC are typically manufactured from hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD).
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fast Company

Delta-8 is riding high in the legal cannabis market. How long can it keep this up?

The idea of legal weed for Americans has long since left the realm of Amsterdam fantasy. Medical marijuana has been readily available in some states for the past 25 years, and in 2012 Colorado and Washington became the first of many to legalize it recreationally. Nowadays, the only thing separating a criminal narcotics offender and a cannabis influencer in America is geography.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
FDA
pinalcentral.com

Legalize, regulate cannabis

It’s time to legalize and regulate cannabis nationwide. Arizona legalized medical cannabis over a decade ago and sales of adult-use cannabis began this year. So far, it’s been safe, a boon for the economy and created jobs. Sen. Mark Kelly isn’t opposed to federal regulation, which is smart. He knows...
EDUCATION
kitsapdailynews.com

Delta 8 THC Near Me: Where to Buy High Quality D8 Products? Online vs. Local

CBD has been booming in the cannabis industry, but it’s not the only lesser-known cannabinoid getting the spotlight. Delta 8 THC – also known as “diet cannabis” has become increasingly popular because of its milder psychoactive effects and lowered risk of adverse effects such as anxiety and paranoia. Even better, the most creative entrepreneurs have noted that the 2018 Farm Bill left delta 8 in a grey area where it’s technically legal, even though it’s a very close analog to its well-known illegal cousin, delta 9 THC.
PHARMACEUTICALS
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome

Currently, there are 3.6 million registered medical marijuana users in the US. The most recent Gallop poll in 2019 shows, twelve percent of Americans are active marijuana uses, and support for legal marijuana is at an all-time high of 68%. With this kind of blooming use, it is no wonder that cannabis side effects have become prevalent. Thus, a recognition of a new clinical condition known as Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) is being studied.
PHARMACEUTICALS
thefreshtoast.com

Can You Use Your Medical Marijuana Card In Other States?

Medical and recreational marijuana programs have been enabled across the U.S. But is it okay to you use your medical marijuana card in other states?. The culture surrounding cannabis is changing fast. As more and more states legalize the recreational and medical use of the plant, what was accepted a year ago might now be totally different in your state of residence, prompting many to ask questions. For example, can you use your medical marijuana card in other states?
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Oregonian

Oregon regulators order CBD recall over impermissible THC levels

A Portland manufacturer of marijuana products has again run afoul of Oregon regulators over its ingredients. The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission ordered a recall this week of 1,000-milligram bottles of unflavored Select CBD Drops, labeled as “Broad Spectrum.” The drops contain too much of the psychoactive ingredient THC, according to the OLCC.
OREGON STATE
POLITICO

Some cannabis firms see ‘disaster’ in federal legalization

Greenlighting marijuana for interstate trade would open new business opportunities but also expose existing state markets to a frenzy of national competitors. Cannabis entrepreneurs spent decades longing for Washington’s blessing — but now a vocal corner of the industry is afraid federal marijuana legalization poses an existential threat. Two in...
ECONOMY
L.A. Weekly

The Best Delta THC Products

Does it seem like you have heard a lot about Delta 8 THC products lately? It’s not just you—whether it’s tinctures, gummies, or vapes, Delta 8 products have become all the rage. First things first – let’s examine what exactly Delta 8 THC is so that you can make an...
PHARMACEUTICALS
SELF

Delta-8 Cannabis Products Can Cause Scary Health Effects, the CDC and FDA Warn

You may have seen some delta-8 cannabis products—often in the form of gummies or vape cartridges—and wondered what they’re all about. Well, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would like you to know that delta-8 products are largely unregulated and may come with some adverse effects, including symptoms similar to those seen after a too-large dose of cannabis.
HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

189K+
Followers
213K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy