While the Kansas City Royals may not have won against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night, there was still a bright spot for the team: 25-year-old righty Dylan Coleman. Coleman, the organization's No. 29 prospect, was acquired as a player to be named later in last summer's Trevor Rosenthal-Edward Olivares trade. After a season filled with facing Double-A and Triple-A hitters, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound hurler was tasked with slowing down the Indians' lineup. He did so, at least temporarily, pitching a scoreless seventh inning while allowing just one hit. Royals manager Mike Matheny praised Coleman after the game.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO