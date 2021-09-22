JV CONTRACTING Repurposing old Kingston modular building

Kingston K-14 School District paid JV Contracting $10,000 to remove the abandoned modular elementary building. The company has moved it to a new site and will repurpose it. The best price for removal of the modular (without the help of JV Contracting) was $60,000. JV Contracting saved the District $50,000, and the building will be reused, instead of becoming part of a landfill. The building was used by Kingston K-14 for upper elementary classes from 2003-2012, and as a storage facility until removal.