Opinion: Name the robots

By Chloe Kozal
bgfalconmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI remember watching one of the first Starship robots going for a test drive during its piloting program when I visited in February 2020. I was walking with my family as we watched a small dog chasing a robot, sniffing it out of curiosity. The little robot seemingly waddled around the sidewalk, trying to avoid the chihuahua. Its owner then walked up to the robot and tried opening the robot’s food compartment. Alarmed, the robot chirped at the woman, causing the dog to become very offended. My family watched all this commotion as a BGSU photographer took photos of us, that woman, and the dog interacting with the robot.

