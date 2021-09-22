Opinion: Name the robots

STEVENS POINT – By now, many have felt the claws of COVID-19 dig into their inner circles. Here are a few recent notes from mine. A good friend here in Portage County was munching on breakfast one recent day when he crashed to the kitchen floor with a stroke. Lucky for him his wife was there, and she called for emergency assistance. Despite being fully vaccinated, he was found positive for COVID-19, which is known to cause strokes. That’s especially so for those with other risk factors, like my 65-year-old friend. But he is a tough dude and came around quickly at the emergency department of the local hospital.

PORTAGE COUNTY, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO