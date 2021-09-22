CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Found Property

crimewatchpa.com
 6 days ago

On September 19, 2021, someone turned in a set of keys they found at the Briar Creek Lake. Please contact us at 570-759-0354 if they belong to you. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.

columbia.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
crimewatchpa.com

3929(a)(1) Retail Theft (F3)

LP-21-019144 On 09/25/2021 at 4:17pm, Lower Paxton Police officers were dispatched to the Weis on Linglestown Rd. for an active retail theft. The suspect left the store through the "In" doors with a fully loaded down shopping cart of merchandise. A Susquehanna Twp. police officer was able to locate... All...
RETAIL
crimewatchpa.com

Juvenile Arrested for Theft and Receiving Stolen Property

Quakertown Police arrested a juvenile for theft and receiving stolen property stemming from an investigation into a theft report at Rite Aid. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Person not to Possess Firearm (F1)

VERDICT: JURY CONVICTS LANCASTER FELON WITH HAVING LOADED GUN SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 A Lancaster man was convicted of illegally possessing a loaded firearm in January in East Donegal Township. Taylor McCoy Wike III, 30, is prohibited from having a firearm due to a prior felony conviction. A Lancaster... All site...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Theft of Property Lost Etc. by Mistake

On August 12, 2021 at 1123 hrs., These Pennsboro Township Police Department responded to Penn State urgent care located at 431 N. 21st St., Camp Hill for a non-active theft. The victim reported leaving his iPad in the waiting area of the hospital. The investigation revealed the suspect to be...
CAMP HILL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimewatch Technologies
crimewatchpa.com

(18) 4106 (A1II) Access Device Fraud (F3)

On Monday, July 19, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to call a resident in reference to credit card fraud. The victim reported that on June 30th, 2021, the victim's credit card was lost at a bar in Harrisburg. Several unauthorized purchases on the card then followed,...
HARRISBURG, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Criminal Mischeif

Pennridge Regional Police Responded to a report of Motor Vehicle Crash at Ridge Road and Lawn Ave. It was reported that the one party was assaulted. Michael Bianchini assaulted the other male operator after he was rear ended. During the course of the assault Bianchini broke the car window and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

ROAD CLOSURE - Huntingdon Pike

As of 9/27/2021 @ 10:30 am: Huntingdon Pike is closed between Cathedral + Byberry Roads due to struck gas lines. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
TRAFFIC
crimewatchpa.com

3733(a) Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer (F3)

LP-21-019144 On 09/25/2021 at 4:17pm, Lower Paxton Police officers were dispatched to the Weis on Linglestown Rd. for an active retail theft. The suspect left the store through the "In" doors with a fully loaded down shopping cart of merchandise. A Susquehanna Twp. police officer was able to locate... All...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimewatchpa.com

Arrest Warrant - Swatara Township PD - (Drug Paraphernalia)

At approximately 1308 hours, on 09/25/2021, the Palmyra Borough Police Department was dispatched to 110 North Railroad Street, Palmyra, PA, 17078, for a report of a disturbance. While on scene, contact was made with Krysta Nicole Cover. Cover was currently wanted out of the Swatara Township Police... Arrest Warrant -...
PALMYRA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Juveniles cited for Violating Curfew Ordinance

Quakertown Police cited two juveniles for violating the curfew ordinance in the area of 670 S Main Street. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
crimewatchpa.com

(4 Counts) DUI (M) and 2 Traffic Violations

On August 12, 2021, at approximately 0107 hours, Palmyra Police initiated a traffic stop of a white in color, Toyota Prius in the 800 block of East Main Street, Palmyra, PA, 17078. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Cameron Raymond Preston, of North Carolina. During the stop, Preston was...
PALMYRA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

2702(a)(3) - Aggravated Assault (F2)

2702(a)(3) - Aggravated Assault (F2), & 35 780-113(a)(32) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M) All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Increased Motorcycle Traffic

Expect increased motorcycle traffic in and around the Steel City area today between 10am- 6pm due to the Bushkill Valley Motorcycle Hillclimb. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
crimewatchpa.com

(1) 5503 (A)(4) Disorderly Conduct

This subject was staying in a local hotel. Police received a call for a male fighting with hotel employees and other guests. When police arrived the defendant was already on the floor being subdued by another hotel guest. Defendant was highly intoxicated, yelling and resisted being handcuffed... (18) 2701 (a)(1)...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
crimewatchpa.com

(1) Count Careless Driving

(1) Count DUI - BAC .16% or Greater, (1) Count DUI - Incapable of Driving Safely, (1) Count Possession of Marijuana, (1) Count Careless Driving, (1) count Restriction on Alcoholic Beverages, (1) count Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Possession of Marijuana (M) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M)

At approximately 0126 hours, on 09/13/2021, the Palmyra Borough Police Department was flagged down by a citizen, who advised of a suspicious vehicle to the rear of Sheetz, 811 East Main Street, Palmyra, PA, 17078. The vehicle, a tan in color, Toyota Camry, was located and the 2 males were located...
PALMYRA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Community Day

Folcroft Borough will be having Community Day today. Delmar drive from Grant road to Taylor drive will be closed from now til 5 pm. The event will be from 11am to 5 pm. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
FOLCROFT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy