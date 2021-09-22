Netflix’s ‘Clickbait’ Limited Series: TV Review

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, "The Queen's Gambit" Paapa Essiedu, "I May Destroy You" Jonathan Groff, "Hamilton" Evan Peters, "Mare of Easttown" Anthony Ramos, "Hamilton" Essiedu's searing work in "I May Destroy You," particularly the series' fourth episode in which his character works through the trauma of sexual assault, is raw, remarkable and the standout in this category. I'd like to think that voters would remember it — and the show — which premiered on HBO more than a year ago, but that's usually not how the Emmys work. He's also up against Peters' terrific turn as the lovesick, doomed detective in "Mare of Easttown." Peters deserves some kind of prize if only for his drunk bar scene opposite Winslet ("Well howdy-do there, partner ..."), and that award may well be an Emmy.
