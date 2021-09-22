CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix’s ‘Clickbait’ Limited Series: TV Review

Cover picture for the articleClickbait is a limited series that has reached the top 10 most viewed in the U.S. for Netflix. The series consists of eight episodes each being around forty to fifty minutes long. The show gives you a mix of a thriller and drama all in one. Clickbait is the perfect title for this series. It’s thorough and clever.

