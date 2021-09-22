CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Season 6 Contestants for The Masked Singer

 6 days ago

It seems like only yesterday that Nick Lachey was crowned the winner of season five of The Masked Singer. Alas, the 98 Degrees singer, who previously competed as Piglet, must end his reign, as season six premieres tonight, Sept. 22. Thankfully, he seems as excited as we are, writing on Twitter, "This little [Piglet] is excited to find out who the next winner is!! Good luck to the new masks performing tonight in #TheMaskedSinger premiere!" And, like in the previous seasons, a group of celebrities are ready to don outrageous costumes and sing pop hits. This season, the alter egos include everything from a baby to a beach ball to a mallard. In fact, as E! News previously teased in a sneak...

