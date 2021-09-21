Michelle Obama Launches 'Back To The Ballot Box' Voter Education Week
Voting rights activist Michelle Obama has her eyes set on the midterm elections in 2022. The former First Lady's voter engagement organization, When We All Vote, has put together the "Back To The Ballot Box" series, a week filled with events aimed at reaching out and educating potential voters across the nation. Along the way, Chris Paul, Angela Yee and Regina Hall will join Obama in pursuit to educate voters. First up, "Back To The Ballot Box" will kick off on Thursday with a virtual rally hosted by Obama.thebreakfastclub.iheart.com
