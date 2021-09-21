CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Michelle Obama Launches 'Back To The Ballot Box' Voter Education Week

 7 days ago
Voting rights activist Michelle Obama has her eyes set on the midterm elections in 2022. The former First Lady's voter engagement organization, When We All Vote, has put together the "Back To The Ballot Box" series, a week filled with events aimed at reaching out and educating potential voters across the nation. Along the way, Chris Paul, Angela Yee and Regina Hall will join Obama in pursuit to educate voters. First up, "Back To The Ballot Box" will kick off on Thursday with a virtual rally hosted by Obama.

107 JAMZ

We Change Things By Voting Celebrate National Voter Registration Day

Young voters have been on fires over the last couple of years, making major power moves and getting involved in America's election process. I want to encourage all of you to continue on that same track. Though some may not agree, voter participation from ALL Americans is what Democracy is all about. No matter your political party, ethnic background, or what side of town you come from every vote matters.
DesignerzCentral

Barack Obama Gloating Over Joe Biden’s Collapsing Presidency, Ignoring His Calls For Help?

Is Barack Obama turning his back on Joe Biden? One tabloid’s cover story claims Obama is “refusing to rescue” Biden’s presidency. Let’s take a look at the rumor. This week’s edition of the Globe reports Barack Obama isn’t willing to help Joe Biden as he falls in the polls, and it’s all because Biden didn’t come to his 60th birthday party.
Washington Examiner

To combat nonexistent ‘voter suppression,’ Kamala Harris would raise the dead

Vice President Kamala Harris apparently wants to make it easier for dead people to vote. Her positions on voting rules are both shameful and dishonest. Harris's deceit was highlighted on Sept. 15 in a well-aimed tweet by Edward Mueller, policy manager for the Utah House Republican caucus. Earlier that day, Harris had tweeted, “This year alone, 18 states have passed 30 anti-voter laws. These laws disproportionately impact communities of color – and are designed to make it harder for people to vote….” Her claims are bunk.
AFP

Civil war: the Democratic infighting threatening Biden's legacy

Eight months after Joe Biden swept to victory on a pledge to make America more livable, equitable and environmentally-friendly, a Democratic civil war is threatening to shred his domestic agenda. Internal squabbles are nothing new in Washington but twin proposals to spend up to $5 trillion rebuilding the post-Covid economy have laid bare the extent of the eyewatering divisions confounding the party in Congress. So profound are the disagreements between the party's left and centrist factions that they could easily leave Biden with no legacy to speak of and torpedo Democrats' chances in next year's midterm elections. By Friday morning, it is possible that Biden's bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will have failed, imperiling a larger, $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" package of investments in child care, education, family leave and climate mitigation.
Rolling Stone

Republicans Plot Elections Takeover in One of Georgia’s Most Democratic Counties

“The most corrupt election in the history of the country.” Three hundred and twenty eight days after losing the 2020 election, that’s what Donald Trump was still grousing about this past weekend at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, Georgia. “The people of Georgia must replace the RINOs and weak Republicans who made it all possible,” he told the crowd.  In case there was any mistaking who Trump meant, the primary challenger in the race for  Georgia Secretary of State was already waiting in the wings. To cheers, Congressman Jody Hice (R-GA) promised that, come November, he would “get rid of...
