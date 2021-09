The jury never returned to the courtroom Tuesday for the homicide trial of Isaiah “Izzy” Angry. Their duty, unexpectedly, was over. The guards ordered everyone out of the courtroom and locked the doors around 9:30 a.m. Nearly two hours later, the public was readmitted without the jury, to witness Angry, 30, plead guilty to third-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Todd Rae Walker.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO