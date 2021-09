The vast majority of wheeled vehicles are designed exclusively for use on paved roads, and though there are certain trucks that lend themselves particularly well to use in the dirt, mud, and sand, seldom can they hold a flame to a purpose-built side-by-side. Everything from their chassis to their suspension to their ride height is designed specifically for use off-road, and as such are not only capable of typically taking far more abuse, but are also markedly more competent in rough, untamed conditions. First introduced in the 1980s, the SxS market has seen a host of noteworthy advancements year after year, culminating in the latest crop of these machines.

BUYING CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO