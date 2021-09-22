CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, TN

731 White Oak Cir, Morristown, TN 37814

Citizen Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy the privacy off your back deck and the peacefulness at the end of this cul-de-sac YET be in town in 5 MINUTES! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is nestled on a wooded lot at the end of White Oak Circle and surrounded by mature trees and beautiful landscaping. Enjoy your coffee on the front covered porch or in the screened in room overlooking the pool and trees beyond! This home has been meticulously maintained and is move in ready. Upon entering the front door you are welcomed by the fireplace ahead in the large living room and led out to a fantastic screened-in room and open deck. The kitchen features an open plan with dining area and there is a separate formal dining room as well. The oversized master bedroom is on the main level with walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. Upstairs you'll find two bedrooms with unique dormer rooflines, great natural daylight, a shared full bathroom and sitting area. The basement has been partially finished for your "man cave" or den and is walk-out level to a covered brick paver patio, fenced in yard and above ground pool. The basement also has an additional storage room with built-in shelving and the 2 car garage. This home is exactly what you are looking for and will be gone FAST!

