2022 Honda Passport TrailSport - gallery

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being trademarked in July and teased at the beginning of September, 2021, the new TrailSport is finally making an appearance. It will firstly be used for the 2022 Passport to which it adds a more aggressive look and more off-road capability. For the exterior look it will offer a...

cycleworld.com

Honda CRF190L Details and Photos Leaked

With the worldwide enthusiasm for adventure bikes showing no sign of waning, Honda is tilting to take a slice of that market at every capacity level, and these leaked images of the upcoming CFR190L show the firm’s entrant at the very smallest end of the segment. Unsurprisingly, given its 184cc...
Top Speed

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Is Only A Little Over $1k More Expensive Than The Sedan

After being announced back in June, 2021, the new generation Honda Civic Hatchback is now officially on sale. The model will be offered in four trim levels, two engine specifications, you will be able to choose between two different transmissions Prices will range from $22,900 to $29,400. Just for comparison purposes, prices for the sedan range from $21,700 to $28,300.
Carscoops

New 2022 Toyota Tundra, Refreshed Ford Expedition, And Honda’s Facelifted Passport Gets A TrailSport Trim: Your Weekly Brief

Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The screaming, naturally aspirated V12 engine is one of the highlights of Maranello’s history, but according to our sources near Maranello, this could soon change. The increasingly strict emission regulations could force Ferrari to turbocharge its V12, in addition to the hybrid system already applied in some of its models. As a reminder, a few years back, Ferrari ditched the naturally aspirated V8, replacing it with a twin-turbo V8 which has significantly boosted performance but resulted in a less thrilling soundtrack.
Carscoops

This Wild 1956 Chevy C10 Restomod Is Being Readied For SEMA

A company by the name of Customs by Lopez has previewed the wild Chevrolet C10 restomod it is creating for this year’s SEMA Show that’s running from November 2-5. Work on the customized truck is still in its early stages. Photos shared to Instagram reveal that it will be a comprehensive re-build of the car, so much so that Customs by Lopez have completely separated the body from its chassis and proceeded to powder coat the chassis in a bright shade of red.
fordauthority.com

First Year 1957 Ford Ranchero Custom For Sale: Video

The Ford Ranchero was first introduced in December of 1956 for the 1957 model year, beating the Chevy El Camino to market by two years. It was an amalgam of a two-door Ranch Wagon station wagon, short-wheelbase Custom sedan, and a Courier sedan delivery, with an integrated cab and reinforced cargo box. Though built on an automobile assembly line, the Ranchero was sold through Ford’s truck division.
Top Speed

This 1,000 HP VW Golf R32 Is The Perfect Daily Driver

Cars.co.za seems to be the go-to YouTube channel when it comes to quality car content from South Africa. It’s always interesting to see how the car scene is in other regions of the world and this highly modified Mk V Volkswagen Golf R32 is a perfect example, as it is capable of making plenty of exotic cars cry on the drag strip.
Morganton News Herald

5 vehicles that will be discontinued in 2022

Here are five outgoing vehicles that will be driving into the sunset after the 2021 model year. Car shoppers are buying crossovers and SUVs in large numbers. Automakers are constantly introducing new models and nameplates to their lineups to meet consumer preferences and to keep their lineup fresh. With that comes the need to cycle older models out.
Top Speed

2022 Brabus 900 Rocket Edition

And now it’s time to meet the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition or, actually, the world’s fastest SUV!. The GLE 63 AMG is powered by a 4.0-liter V-8 engine paired with a 48-Volt EQ Boost system. The engine is capable of delivering a total of 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, while the EQ Boost system adds an 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. It goes from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds and up to a top speed of 174 mph. Impressive numbers for an SUV, we might add.
yourchoiceway.com

2022 Honda Pilot Review

The Pilot makes perfect sense in EX-L trim. The 2022 Honda Pilot is one of the oldest three-row crossover designs out there, but it has aged well overall. What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Honda Pilot? What does it compare to?. The Honda Pilot is a family-oriented three-row SUV....
Carscoops

2022 Honda Passport Unveiled, NHTSA Investigating Airbag Inflators, And Japan’s New Special BMW X7: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a probe that will cover a possible 30 million vehicles said to have been fitted with defective airbag inflators. NHTSA says the investigation will require extensive information on Takata production processes and surveys of inflators in the field.
WETM

The most reliable new and used cars for 2021

Reliability is important when you’re selecting a vehicle. Even if you don’t plan on keeping your car until you can’t drive it anymore, it’s comforting to know that your vehicle could outlast other cars on the road. After all, the cars with the best long-term reliability remain on the road because their drivers can depend on them and don’t want to give them up.
Top Speed

The Most Powerfull Sportsbikes against The Tesla Plaid Is Now Fair Game

Carlos Lago from Edmunds pits a brand new Tesla Model S Plaid, with 1000bhp against a Suzuki Hayabusa and a Kawasaki ZX-14R on the drag strip. We might be used to motorbikes pretty much destroying any supercar you care to mention but it seems that electricity might have the edge here.
CarBuzz.com

The 2023 Ford Mustang Could Be Very Unconventional

It seems like just a short while ago that we were all fawning over the return of the Ford Mustang Mach 1, but the auto industry is always fluid and never stationary. As awesome as that American brute of a pony car is, we're already looking ahead to the next generation, and as it draws closer, we're getting little tidbits of information on what to expect. Of course, the introduction of the Mustang Mach-E has proven that what the Mustang name means is evolving, so it shouldn't be too much of a surprise to learn that the next Mustang may fly in the face of convention once again with something that may seem sacrilegious. According to reports, the 2023 Mustang may power all four wheels.
RideApart

Volcon Is Now Shipping Its Grunt Electric Bikes To Customers

Remember the Volcon Grunt? It’s the all-terrain electric motorbike that American electric off-road vehicle startup Volcon announced was on its way in the back half of 2020. At the time, the company said it had a trio of things planned: First the Grunt, then the Stag and Beast side-by-side UTV models in 2022 and 2023.
CarBuzz.com

The Next Ford Mustang Will Be A Poster-Worthy Sports Car

The world might be turning towards EVs, hybrids, and eco-friendly SUVs, but there is still a massive global market for sports cars. In fact, sports car sales are so good that some manufacturers can't keep up with demand, and with new models such as the Nissan Z and the highly anticipated Toyota GR 86 hitting showroom floors, there has never been a better time to buy your dream car. The legendary Ford Mustang, which has been around for over half a century, continues to be one of the best-selling sports cars in America, and Ford has voiced its commitment to developing new sports cars. Ford CEO Jim Farley recently spoke to the media at the Monterey Car Week about the future of the Mustang, and it sounds rather exciting.
Robb Report

Porsche May Turn the 718 Into an All-Electric Sports Car for 2025

Porsche is looking to give the 718 lineup a major jolt. It sounds like the German marque is giving serious consideration to electrifying the long-running sports car, according to Car and Driver. Even better, the next-generation 718 could arrive on American shores as soon as 2025. There have been rumors of a battery-powered 718 for a while now, but it’s now starting to seem like more than just mere idle speculation. The auto publication reports that sources within and outside the company have confirmed the EV is in the works. The powertrain is still in development, but the vehicle will be built...
insideevs.com

Driving Rivian R1T Off Road: Ram TRX & F-150 Raptor Are No Match

Overlanding, anyone? How about rustic camping? Perhaps there's some deep water to tackle? No matter what the conditions, electric trucks like the Rivian R1T are simply better-equipped to leave the pavement and tough it out. MotorTrend says after driving the R1T (and Ram TRX) off-road, it "will be difficult to return to conventional gasoline vehicles for overland adventures."
Top Speed

A Modified Honda Grom Takes On An Old-school Tuned Ford Bronco - gallery

The folks at Hoonigan are synonymous with pitting some strange builds against each other on their YouTube channel. This time, the quirky Grom takes an old school Bronco. It belongs to Chaz Senato, who has modified the bike extensively at his shop in San Diego. He has gone ahead and...
Top Speed

2021 Porsche 911 (992) Targa Widebody By Ares Design

When you hear words "Ares Design" the first cars coming to your mind should be the S1 or the Panther ProgettoUno. The company even had a project based on the old Porsche 911 964 announced earlier in 2021. Now, it is focusing its attention on the new generation 911 Targa and has transformed it into the car that it should have been from the start.
