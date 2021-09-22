CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll of the Day: The Debt Limit Blame Game

By Yuval Rosenberg
The Fiscal Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Politico/Morning Consult poll finds that more voters say they’d blame Democrats than Republicans if the United States was to default on its debt. While 42% of those polled said they’d blame both parties equally, another 33% pointed the finger at Democrats, compared to 16% who said they’d blame Republicans more.

