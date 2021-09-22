Poll of the Day: The Debt Limit Blame Game

A: The debt limit is the amount of money the U.S. Treasury is authorized to borrow to meet spending obligations. The Constitution grants Congress the power of the purse strings and under federal law, the legislative branch of the federal government must approve borrowing authority to allow the executive branch to pay the bills. The debt limit provides Congress an opportunity to reevaluate spending and revenue policies to put the country on a sustainable fiscal path. Unfortunately, more often than not Congress simply increases or suspends the debt limit without taking any actions to get spending in check. As Iowa’s senior U.S. Senator, I bring Midwestern common sense to the people’s business and that includes the people’s budget. Working families and retirees can’t spend willy-nilly without keeping close eye on their bank accounts. Small businesses and farming operations would go bankrupt if they didn’t make sure their expenses squared up with income. In other words, Iowans live within their means. The federal government ought to do the same with taxpayer money. That’s why I’ve introduced legislation to adopt a constitutional amendment requiring Congress to balance the budget from one year to the next. No matter what big spenders say, the federal government cannot tax, spend and borrow America’s way to prosperity. That’s not how it works.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO