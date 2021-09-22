9921 Wenatchee Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23236

Reams Run Rocket! You will soar when you experience all these nice upgrades & improvements. You will notice lovely features throughout including beautiful crown molding, uniquely crafted built-in bookshelves, pretty hardwoods on both levels, a remodeled master suite & more. A delightful large family room with cozy fireplace opens to a generous rear screened porch with EZ Breeze windows for year round pleasure. The bright kitchen was remodeled to become a larger eat-in-kitchen with stainless appliances, Corian counters, and tile floor. The master bath was professionally remodeled to enlarge the master bath & add a double bowl vanity, soaking tub, tile step-in shower, and walk-in master closet. Each of the two other bedrooms feature two closets, & access to a nice hall bath. A vinyl privacy fence encloses the back yard & patio to easy, peaceful feeling. Ready for crafts, hobbies, or wood working? A 16x12 detached shop with electricity (and separate heating & cooling) is ready to take on your projects. Other outstanding features: tankless water heater & gas fireplace and stove, vinyl siding, energy replacement windows. It is on the launch pad. Climb aboard.