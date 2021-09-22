Loving Mother Lena Ruth (Poldrack) Pittman of Beeville, Texas, passed away during the early morning hours of Monday, September 20, 2021 at the age of 94. Lena Ruth was born May 30, 1927, in Skidmore, Texas, to James and Lena Melinda (Roehr) Poldrack. She was a member of Beeville Baptist Church and loved to sing, tend to her plants and visit residents at the nursing home. Ruth was fiercely loyal to her family and friends and dedicated her entire life to them. Her faith in God stood strong and never wavered even when life presented tough challenges.