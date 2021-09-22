c/o Vista Pointe Apts. 120 Vista Pointe Drive

Dazzling and Radiantly Remodeled Single-level, End unit, in Newport Beach! Picturesquely located in the highly coveted community of The Bluffs, this luxurious 3BR/2.5BA, 1,386sqft home stuns with tasteful modern style and chic premium finishes. Enter the magnificent interior to discover interior design bliss with an openly flowing floorplan, sheer natural sunlight, stylish faux wood flooring throughout, a crisp color scheme, recessed lighting, and a spacious living room with a bright white brick fireplace. Delicious meals and fun conversations are sure to be had in the renovated kitchen featuring stainless-steel KitchenAid appliances, ample white shaker cabinetry, quartz countertops, 36” Wolf gas cooktop, farmhouse sink, white subway tile backsplash, French door refrigerator, center island, and an adjoining dining area. Sip morning coffee outdoors on the sizeable patio or have an al fresco experience with an intimate group of friends. Recharge and find serenity in the master bedroom, which has an en suite bath with luxe beauty and dual sinks. Two additional bedrooms comfortably accommodate children, overnight guests, or home offices. Other features: attached and finished 2-car garage with epoxy floors, laundry area, washer and dryer included. Walking distance to Eastbluff Elementary, CDM Middle & High School, OLQA School & Church, Newport Beach Tennis Club, Eastbluff Shopping Center, and only a short drive to Corona Del Mar State Beach.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO