CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

c/o Vista Pointe Apts. 120 Vista Pointe Drive

thexunewswire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLovely 4 Bedroom/2 Bath Townhomes in a great location! - Beautiful community nestled just off of Alexandria Pike with easy access to I-471. These spacious. 4 Bedroom/2 Bath townhomes feature incredible living space and an expansive open concept kitchen and dining area that open onto a private patio. Easy care wood grain flooring and plush carpet give you the best of both worlds for comfort. Great natural light with the expansive windows and window coverings are included.

www.thexunewswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
oucampus.org

4746 W Carla Vista Dr.

Move in Ready! 3500 SFT home, 5 Bed 3 bath with POOL and 3 car garage - Beautiful 2 Story, 5 bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home located in beautiful Community of Carrillo Ranch!. Convenient access to 101 & 202 highways. 3,485 Sq/Ft. Very open floor plan, perfect for a family and...
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

1414-16 Walnut St

Cozy 1 bed/1bath on Walnut! - You will love this updated, first floor 1-bedroom apartment in the historic district of Over-the-Rhine! Located across the street from The Bagelry and within blocks of all of the OTR favorites, including the beloved Washington Park... Walking into this apartment you will find heigh...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

1001-1101 Edgecombe Drive

Large One Bed - Milford - Incredible location in Milford!! This one bedroom garden apartment has been renovated and offers a great living space. Off Street Parking, walk in closets, and laundry on site. The apartment offers the best in location. Easy access to I-275 and only a few minutes away from historic downtown Milford and the bike trail. Convienient to grocery and other amenities in the area too.
MILFORD, OH
oucampus.org

20807 N 38th St

38th - NEW FULLY FURNISHED DESERT RIDGE HOME! - Property Id: 243418. NEW FULLY FURNISHED DESERT RIDGE HOME! Minutes from the Desert Ridge Marketplace and hundreds of shopping, dining and entertainment options! Large 4 bedroom layout plus private fenced pool and outdoor area. Home features, pool table, full kitchen with s/s appliances, dish washer, cooking items, glassware, washer/dryer, garage parking and smart flat screen TVs throughout! Also minutes from the Mayo Clinic, Kierland Shopping, World Class golf, the 101 and more. ** AVAILABLE NOW FOR 1-7 MONTHLY LEASES *** Apply today!
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apts#Windows#Pets#Wood Grain#C O#Bath Townhomes#Alexandria Pike#Apartments Houses#Community Yard Nice#Second Fl#W D#Galley
thexunewswire.com

4230 Mad Anthony Street

Northside, Large Single-Family Home - Take a virtual tour here:. This large 3 bedroom home has a renovated with disposal, dishwasher, and tile floor. The house has a first floor laundry, replacement windows, ceiling fans, programmable thermostat, large fenced yard, full basement, new efficient furnace and off street parking. A two year lease is required. Options to purchase are available. We also do have a number of other homes available. They are listed on our website www.HeritageRent.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
luxuryrealestate.com

440 Vista Suerte

Dazzling and Radiantly Remodeled Single-level, End unit, in Newport Beach! Picturesquely located in the highly coveted community of The Bluffs, this luxurious 3BR/2.5BA, 1,386sqft home stuns with tasteful modern style and chic premium finishes. Enter the magnificent interior to discover interior design bliss with an openly flowing floorplan, sheer natural sunlight, stylish faux wood flooring throughout, a crisp color scheme, recessed lighting, and a spacious living room with a bright white brick fireplace. Delicious meals and fun conversations are sure to be had in the renovated kitchen featuring stainless-steel KitchenAid appliances, ample white shaker cabinetry, quartz countertops, 36” Wolf gas cooktop, farmhouse sink, white subway tile backsplash, French door refrigerator, center island, and an adjoining dining area. Sip morning coffee outdoors on the sizeable patio or have an al fresco experience with an intimate group of friends. Recharge and find serenity in the master bedroom, which has an en suite bath with luxe beauty and dual sinks. Two additional bedrooms comfortably accommodate children, overnight guests, or home offices. Other features: attached and finished 2-car garage with epoxy floors, laundry area, washer and dryer included. Walking distance to Eastbluff Elementary, CDM Middle & High School, OLQA School & Church, Newport Beach Tennis Club, Eastbluff Shopping Center, and only a short drive to Corona Del Mar State Beach.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
thevistapress.com

City Of Vista News

Learn how the City is using its housing funds to help the unsheltered population. Attend or live stream the City Council meeting on Sept. 28 for the Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness update and other discussion items. Read More. Be Informed Before, During & After Disasters. During this last week...
VISTA, CA
St. Louis Business Journal

Hi-Pointe Drive-In coming to St. Charles County

St. Charles County foodies get excited! Something new is coming to the Cottleville Landing. Mike Johnson, co-owner of Hi-Pointe Drive-In, confirmed to KSDK 5 On Your Side that the restaurant is opening up a fourth location. "We're coming to Cottleville! We kept hearing about Cottleville and we knew we had...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
House Rent
PHX Sun-Times

House-hunt Phoenix: What’s on the market

(PHOENIX, AZ) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Phoenix area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
PHOENIX, AZ
San Diego Business Journal

Chula Vista Apartment Project Refinanced

A Chula Vista apartment complex has been refinanced with a $14.1 million loan. Silvergate Development based in Point Loma received the loan for The Broadway apartments, 260 Broadway. Completed earlier this year, The Broadway has 62 apartments ranging from about 600 square feet to nearly 1,000 square feet. Monthly rents...
CHULA VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

Vista Gem & Mineral Society Market

Vista, CA — Come on out for a fun-filled weekend to the Vista Gem and Mineral Society’s October Open Air Gem and Mineral Market at the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum. You will find everything from crystals and gems, rough slabs and cabs, and even lapidary tools!. Not only...
VISTA, CA
aplaceformom.com

Alta Vista Senior Living

At Alta Vista Senior Living, excellence is not enough; we strive to go beyond that. As an award-winning senior living campus in Vista, CA, we welcome seniors with an innovative blend of expert care, personalized plans, lifestyle-focused amenities, and inclusive activities. Residents will find here a delightful home-like environment where they're treated like family, complete with exceptional service.
VISTA, CA
The Baltimorean

Baltimore-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Move-in ready & waiting for YOU! Brand new carpet & vinyl just installed! Located in the Harundale neighborhood of Glen Burnie, this charming ranch-style
BALTIMORE, MD
thevistapress.com

Vista Historical Museum Closed

Vista, CA — The Vista Historical Museum and office will be closed on Friday, October 22nd to November 10th. Office will open on Monday, November 8, 2021 with the museum opening on November 10th. The Vista Historical Museum is located at 2317 Old Foothill Drive, Vista For more information call...
VISTA, CA
insideedition.com

10-Foot-Wide 'Spite House' Sells for $1.25 Million in Boston

A very skinny house in Boston has sold for a very fat price. The 10-foot-wide home in the city's historic North End recently sold for $1.25 million and has two bedrooms and one bath. The real estate agency described the 1,165-square-foot building as a "floor-through residence with 3 exposures offering...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy