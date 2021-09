SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding said on Tuesday its founder, Eric Li, has launched a new company dedicated to making smartphones. The announcement marks yet another foray beyond autos for the company and Li, its ambitious founder. The new company, called Hubei Xingji Technology Co Ltd, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone to establish its headquarters in the central Chinese city where it will develop smart devices including smartphones, according to Geely.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO