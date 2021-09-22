Watseka football will not contest final five varsity games this fall
WATSEKA — A third local high school football team is forgoing the remainder of its varsity games mid-season. Watseka officials announced Wednesday morning that the Warriors have forfeited their final five contests. The team previously pulled out of a Week 3 matchup with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and possessed a 1-3 record through the first four weeks. The one win, ironically, was by opponent forfeit.www.news-gazette.com
