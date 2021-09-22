Sept. 22 - Fort Wayne mayor announces $189.7M city budget; includes record neighborhood investments
The proposed 2022 budget for the city of Fort Wayne include record investments in neighborhood infrastructure improvements totaling $41.5 million when combined with enhancements through the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department. In addition, a continuation of proactive investments in public safety will help ensure that Fort Wayne is the safest community possible, according to a city announcement.www.fwbusiness.com
Comments / 0