The Week 6 Victory Formation

By DONOVAN STEWART Main Street Preps
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestwood is the fourth Tennessee high school to have an interim head football coach this season as Orentheus Taylor has resigned. “I recently informed the administration at Westwood High School that I would be stepping down from my position as teacher and head football coach. Wins and losses tend to garner the spotlight in today's game, but I have always prided myself on being a coach that focused on building character and developing young athletes into young men,” Taylor said.

