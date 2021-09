HUNTINGTON — As part of a federal grant program, the city of Huntington has been awarded over $4.6 million to be used for costs related to the Mountain Health Arena. The Huntington City Council authorized use of the grant during its Monday meeting. Cory Dennison, the city’s American Recuse Plan project manager, spoke about the funding, which is from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venues Operators Grant.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 11 DAYS AGO