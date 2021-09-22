CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Wants ‘Manhattan-Project’ Like Commitment to Next-Gen Fighter

By Stew Magnuson
nationaldefensemagazine.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — The leader of the Air Force’s Air Combat Command would like to see more funding and a whole-of-nation approach to developing a sixth-generation jet fighter. Gen. Mark Kelly said Sept 22 that coming in second to an adversary in developing a follow-on to a fifth-generation fighter...

www.nationaldefensemagazine.org

ignorant media
6d ago

Is this the same Manhattan project that illegally disposed of nuclear waste(uranium)throughout our country causing health problems for pgenerations to come cancers in people now poisoning water for miles and miles away from where originally buried?

Mark Kelly
