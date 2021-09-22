CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Genshin Impact Finally Rolls Out the Kokomi Banner for All Players

By Rachel Kaser
gameranx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after announcing her, MiHoYo has rolled out the latest 5-star character banner in Genshin Impact: Sangonomiya Kokomi, the high priestess of Watatsumi Island and the leader of the Resistance against the Raiden Shogun. She plays a major role in the story of Inazuma Island, though I won’t spoil anything. Suffice to say, players have been looking forward to this character ever since she was introduced. However, not everyone is enthused about her abilities.

gameranx.com

Comments / 0

Related
heypoorplayer.com

Genshin Impact’s Sangonomiya Kokomi Highlighted In New Preview Page

MiHoYo Unveils the Coral Princess, Sangonomiya Kokomi In Their Newest Preview Page. Greetings, Travelers. MiHoYo has just released a preview page focused on the upcoming Resistance Leader, Sangonomiya Kokomi. This preview page will detail her voice actors, story and details, and her abilities. We’ll be covering them briefly here. Kokomi...
COMICS
PC Gamer

Extremely devoted Genshin Impact players have somehow maxed out their adventure rank

Nearly a year after the game launched, some dedicated Genshin Impact players have managed to max out their adventure rank, something which is no mean feat. The current adventure rank cap sits at level 60, with the first 55 levels being relatively easy to reach through completing dailies, quests and general exploration. The last five levels bump up the grind significantly though, and it can take a good few months just to go up one level. As GamesRadar points out, even completing every single daily, event and quest since launch won't get you close to AR60 right now. Nope, you'll need to do a hell of a lot of grinding and drop a decent stack of money to pull all the resources together for levelling up.
VIDEO GAMES
studybreaks.com

Genshin Impact’s Recent Updates Take Players to New Horizons

Most people engage with some form of escapism, whether that be books, movies or video games. But certain, necessary standards must be met to make it worthy of escaping into. For many who prefer video games, the smooth gameplay, gorgeous graphics and impeccable storytelling of Genshin Impact hit the spot. The developers at miHoYo crafted a game almost too easy to fall into, and recent updates made it even harder for players to leave.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Genshin Impact Fu Hua or Yelan – release date, banner, and skills

A cutscene for the upcoming Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment event has leaked, and eagle-eyed fans have spotted a new character called Yelan, who is an exact lookalike for Fu Hua, a character from Genshin’s sister game, Honkai Impact 3rd. But who is she?. Genshin Impact Yelan isn’t the first Honkai...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mihoyo#Hydro Catalyst
attackofthefanboy.com

Genshin Impact Kokomi Trailer Showcases Full Moveset and Abilities

The open-world adventure game Genshin Impact continues to amass itself more players as it increases its roster of characters and scope of gameplay. The game transports you to the world of Teyvat where you will encounter breathtaking landscapes, amazing magic, and terrifying foes. Recently a Genshin Impact trailer has been released showcasing the moveset and abilities of Sangonomiya Kokomi.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Genshin Impact Sangonomiya Kokomi Trailer Shows Off Her Military Skills

MiHoYo has revealed more information and a character trailer for Sangonomiya Kokomi, who will appear on the next banner in Genshin Impact. Similar to recent Inazuman characters (Raiden Shogun, Kujou Sara, Sayu), Kokomi will function as a support character, though her skills put her closer to a healer than a buffer. She will be a 5-star Hydro Catalyst user. The Sangonomiya Kokomi banner will go live in Genshin Impact from September 21, 2021, right after the current Raiden Shogun banner.
COMICS
PC Gamer

Genshin Impact Thoma: Everything we know

Genshin Impact Thoma is one of the new playable characters set to arrive in the 2.2 update next month. There's plenty to keep us busy right now, though, such as fishing or—if you've successfully wished for Baal—collecting Amakumo Fruit. If you've been keeping up with the story on top of...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Genshin Impact: Kokomi's character teaser has officially been revealed

The addition of a new character is probably the most exciting thing a casual Genshin Impact player is looking forward to, especially in the latter stages of the game when there aren't as many quests and events to enjoy. miHoYo has already announced a couple of new characters on their...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
vg247.com

Genshin Impact Kokomi build and best Kokomi weapons and artifacts to use

The best Genshin Impact Kokomi build turns the leader of the Sangonomiya resistance into a powerful and flexible asset that keeps your party alive in tough situations. She’s a support healer with more DPS potential than Barbara, but it often hinges on circumstance more than it does with sub-DPS healers such as Bennett. Still, she’s a potent addition to any team with a F2P option that brings out the best of both her worlds.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason These Fans Want To Sue Genshin Impact

At least one fan of "Genshin Impact" is suing developer miHoYo over one of the title's recent character releases, alleging that the company misled customers and changed the character prior to release. Over on miHoYo's official forums, a few different fans have begun posting their law licenses to show that they're not messing around (translation via Kotaku). As a gacha-style game, new characters, like Aloy from "Horizon Forbidden West," are regularly added to the game, where players can spend money and roll for a chance to win coveted characters. So the big question is, why are they mad about this particular one?
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Genshin Impact’s Kokomi Joins the Roster With A New Character Trailer

It’s about the time again for Genshin Impact to get another character, and she’s rolling out today. The new character is Sangonomiya Kokomi, and she’s got a new trailer showing off some of her moves. She’s part of the second banner of the 2.2 update, which also introduced Kujou Sara and the Raiden Shogun. Kokomi was originally teased last week and is due to roll out today for various audiences.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Genshin Impact update 2.2 weapon banner has apparently been revealed

Genshin Impact has taken the gaming industry by storm and the player base keeps growing by each day. The release of a new character is probably one of the most exciting events in the game for the majority of the community. The recent live stream has revealed pretty much all of the content that we will see in the upcoming 2.1 update. Genshin Impact version 2.1 will bring many sizeable changes including new Inazuma islands to explore.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Genshin Impact Sangonomiya Kokomi Character Demo Video Revealed

MiHoYo has released a new Genshin Impact character demo video for Sangonomiya Kokomi. This video details abilities that were previously revealed through the official Genshin Impact website. The video is immediately available in Japanese and English. Like all previous character demonstration videos, this short video highlights the array of animations...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The best builds for Beidou in Genshin Impact

Looking for the best Genshin Impact Beidou build? Though this pirate captain isn't usually considered the best DPS character for her element, she can still dish out big Electro numbers, and because of her defensive elemental skill, is useful as a sub-DPS with a dash of support thrown in. That's...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Genshin Impact Kokomi Skills Examined in Collected Miscellany Trailer

The latest Genshin Impact Collected Miscellany trailer is here, which means Yuri “Dainsleif” Lowenthal is here to introduce people to the skills Kokomi will use. She’s the new five-star Hydro character who uses catalysts and is leader of the Inazuma rebellion against the Vision Hunt Decree. Essentially, Kokomi’s different skills...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

League of Legends Punishing AFK Players with New Penalties

If you’ve played an online multiplayer game or MOBA, you’ve been in this situation: that queue finally pops, you’re about to get things started, you’re ready to mop the floor with your opponents, and…someone disappears. No warning, no apology, gone. Attempting to suppress your rage, you question what could possibly pull someone away at that exact moment in time. Emergency bathroom break? Burglar smashing through the window? Forget about the pizza rolls in the oven?
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy