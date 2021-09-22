Genshin Impact Finally Rolls Out the Kokomi Banner for All Players
Shortly after announcing her, MiHoYo has rolled out the latest 5-star character banner in Genshin Impact: Sangonomiya Kokomi, the high priestess of Watatsumi Island and the leader of the Resistance against the Raiden Shogun. She plays a major role in the story of Inazuma Island, though I won’t spoil anything. Suffice to say, players have been looking forward to this character ever since she was introduced. However, not everyone is enthused about her abilities.gameranx.com
