Given that I no longer play Fortnite regularly, I often have to be reminded how weird this game can be. The newest “thing” is that the map apparently has Cubes again. And it’s not just Kevin we have to worry about this time. Apparently, we have a whole bunch of Cubes, and they’re not only moving but multiplying. Does that sound terrifying to anyone but me? Regardless, Fortnite fans are eagerly following the Cubes’ progress, to see what they do next.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO