Wife wants to put brakes on hubby's plan for Harley Davidson motorcycle: Dear Aunty Pam

Harley-Davidson of Carroll is getting into the holiday spirit a few months early with their annual Christmas Toy Run next weekend. On Sunday, Oct. 3, participants will gather at their shop just off of Highway 30 East in support of local children and families. Starting at 1 p.m., motorcycles, cars, trucks and vans will make a loop around town with visits to SunnyBook Assisted Living and New Hope Village on the way. Their goal is to collect new, unwrapped toys for children to aid New Opportunities in their partnership with Toys for Tots each year to give local families a brighter Christmas. Harley-Davidson of Carroll has partnered with several other businesses to serve as a drop-off location for donations, including: Hy-Vee, Baratta’s BP Country Store, Fareway, Piranha Club, Champion Ford and Culver’s. Monetary donations will be also be accepted. Following the run, participants will return to Harley-Davidson of Carroll for an outdoor chili feed for a free-will donation. Individuals with questions about the Oct. 3 event or who want to donate can contact organizers directly by calling 712-792-1610.

CARROLL, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO