G-Men Nation: 2021 State Fair Classic Preview
GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After back to back weeks of FBS opponents, Grambling State finally returns to conference play, kicking off SWAC competition against Prairie View A&M. While the Tigers offense has been led by three different quarterbacks so far this year, the Panthers are set with theirs, the athlete named Jawon Pass, who is a transfer from Louisville. Pass is leading the conference in passing yards with 898.www.arklatexhomepage.com
Comments / 0