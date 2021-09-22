CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grambling, LA

G-Men Nation: 2021 State Fair Classic Preview

By Wesley Boone
KTAL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After back to back weeks of FBS opponents, Grambling State finally returns to conference play, kicking off SWAC competition against Prairie View A&M. While the Tigers offense has been led by three different quarterbacks so far this year, the Panthers are set with theirs, the athlete named Jawon Pass, who is a transfer from Louisville. Pass is leading the conference in passing yards with 898.

www.arklatexhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

LIVE COVERAGE: Biden meeting with Democratic caucus

House Democrats are scrambling Friday to break a weeks-long stalemate on a bipartisan infrastructure package — a debate that's exposed fierce rifts between moderates and progressives that are threatening to tank President Biden 's ambitious domestic agenda. On two occasions this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had promised moderates a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grambling, LA
Grambling, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Grambling, LA
Football
Grambling, LA
College Sports
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Broderick Fobbs
Person
Eric Dooley
NBC News

Britney Spears' father was suspended as a conservator. What's next?

Britney Spears’ father was suspended as her financial conservator for the first time in 13 years, a decision that comes amid serious allegations in court and in the press that he abused his power over her. If the allegations are true, questions remain about what accountability looks like for Britney Spears and whether it's even possible in the confines of the law, lawyers told NBC News.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy