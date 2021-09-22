CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Davis Asked Luke Bryan To Duet With Him Via Text

By Music News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Davis only had Luke Bryan in mind when he co-wrote his latest hit, “Buy Dirt.” The two had met before, so Jordan took a chance and reached out to Luke to ask him to join him on the song. Jordan tells us: “I just sent him a message one...

Luke Bryan
