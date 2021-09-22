CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker McCollum Takes On George Strait For Spotify

Cover picture for the articleParker McCollum has released his own version of fellow Texan George Strait’s classic “Carrying Your Love with Me” as part of a new Spotify campaign which celebrates country music of the 90s. “Carrying Your Love With Me” was a hit for George in 1997. Parker said, “George Strait has been...

Outsider.com

George Strait Throws It Back to ‘Pure Country’ Days on Anniversary of the Hit Soundtrack

Today is the anniversary of George Strait’s first studio soundtrack, Pure Country. And in a Twitter post, the Country Music Hall of Famer paid the album a special tribute. Pure Country is the official soundtrack for the 1992 Hollywood movie of the same name. And interestingly enough, George Strait played the lead cowboy in the flick. So, if you didn’t know that Grammy-winning country singing legend is also a movie star, now you do.
Effingham Radio

Scotty McCreery Pays Homage To George Strait With New Song

Scotty McCreery has released a new song called “Damn Strait” from his upcoming album, Same Truck, due out this Friday (September 17th). He will perform the song on NBC’s Today show next Tuesday (September 21st) during the third hour. Scotty, who didn't write the song, said,”Every now and then you hear a song that sounds so much like you. I grew up as a huge George Strait fan, and when I heard this song, I raised my hand to say, ‘I want this one.’ Every country fan has a George Strait story, and everyone has a memory attached to their favorite songs.” In fact, Scotty credits “King George” with his current career path. He said, “The first country music concert I ever went to was George Strait, Reba and Lee Ann Womack. When I saw that show, I said, ‘I’m gonna do that one day.'” The lead single from Same Truck, “You Time,” continues to climb the charts at Country radio and currently sits at Number Four on both the Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase radio charts.
KLAW 101

George Strait Sets Live Concert Date in Evansville, Ind.

George Strait has announced a one-night-only concert at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., set for Nov. 7. The concert will be part of a celebration for the tenth anniversary of the Ford Center. "The King of Country himself, GEORGE STRAIT, will be LIVE at the Ford Center November 7th!...
nowdecatur.com

Bits And Pieces: Chris Stapleton & More!

Chris Stapleton and Brett Eldredge make guest appearances on Kelly Clarkson's upcoming holiday album, When Christmas Comes Around . . . The 15-song project will be released on October 15th. Lindsay Ell has become the most nominated female artist for the upcoming 2021 Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards. She...
nowdecatur.com

Ryan Hurd Drops Another Track From ‘Pelago’

Ryan Hurd has released a new track from his upcoming debut album, Pelago. The song is called “Tab with My Name On It," and it's one of the 15 songs featured on Pelago. “Tab with My Name on It” follows previously released tracks “June, July, August,” “Coast” and “Chasing After You,” Ryan's current hit duet with wife Maren Morris.
themusicuniverse.com

Código 1530 releases special tequila with George Strait

Special edition double barrel Rosa-Reposado available now. Código 1530 has released a Special Edition Double Barrel: Rosa-Reposado Tequila with George Strait. The brand is the first to produce Tequila Rosa-Blanco, a naturally pink hued tequila derived from resting their pure Blanco expression in the finest French white oak Napa Valley Cabernet wine barrels for one month.
nowdecatur.com

Quickies: Katy Perry, Lisa From Blackpink

Katy Perry has teamed up with Behr paint and Spotify to create tools that match songs with colors. Now, when you go to the Spotify library, an algorithm is used to identify the musical attributes within the song you choose, like tempo and key. From there you select the most accurate color from Perry's color pallet. Perry says she has always seen colors in her music and to her the two are synonymous.
