CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Deana Carter Taps Ashley McBryde, Vince Gill For 25th Anniversary Album

By Music News
nowdecatur.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeana Carter will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her 5x platinum debut album, Did I Shave My Legs for This?, with the release of Did I Shave My Legs For This? 25th Anniversary Edition on November 5th. The project includes two new tracks, with Deana performing and producing 2021 versions of the hit single “Strawberry Wine,” featuring Lauren Alaina, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Kylie Morgan and Vince Gill on guitar, as well as the title track, featuring Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Ashley McBryde, and Vince Gill.

nowdecatur.com

Comments / 0

Related
nowdecatur.com

Ashley McBryde Was One Of Just Two Artists Carly Pearce Wanted To Work With

Carly Pearce and Ashey McBryde teamed up for the first time to write and record a new song on Carly's new album, 29: Written In Stone, which is due out tomorrow (Friday, September 17th). The song is called “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” and as Carly tells us, Ashley was on her very short list of fellow artists she wanted to collaborate with. “I've only wanted to write with two of my peers, one being Luke Combs, and we wrote 'I Hope You're Happy Now,' which didn't suck, I guess, and Ashley, and I know that Ashley and I are very different, but in a lot of ways, musically and vocally, we're quite similar, and I would sit next to her in rounds that we've played over the years and just be like, 'Oh, I want to sing with her,' and I just asked her if she wanted to write a song, much like I did Luke, and she did.”
MUSIC
wbwn.com

Ashley McBryde Wings It When She Wins

Congrats to Ashley McBryde on her 3 CMA Award nominations for this year. Ashley received nods in the categories of Song and Single Of The Year for her “One Night Standards.”. She also captured a nomination for Female Vocalist Of The Year. Ashley has won awards before, but she still...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Terri Clark
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Martina Mcbride
Person
Deana Carter
Person
Lauren Alaina
Person
Sara Evans
Whiskey Riff

Deana Carter Is Rereleasing Her Iconic ’90s Country Album ‘Did I Shave My Legs For This?’, Featuring Ashley McBryde, Martina McBride And More

Deana Carter is officially rereleasing her iconic ’90s album, Did I Shave My Legs For This?. The record peaked at #2 on the Billboard U.S. Top Country Albums chart back in 1996. It also featured one of my favorite ’90s country songs of all time, the #1 hit “Strawberry Wine”, which has been covered countless times by other artists like Riley Green, Kelly Clarkson and Scotty McCreery.
MUSIC
The Boot

Nicole Kidman Is Awestruck Watching Keith Urban Perform With Breland + It’s Adorable [Watch]

Nicole Kidman gets to see her husband, Keith Urban, perform all the time, but in a new video posted online, it's clear she still finds it riveting. Urban was one of the many noteworthy country singers who joined together for the Loretta Lynn's Friends: Hometown Rising concert held on Monday (Sept. 13) at the Grand Ole Opry. The event was organized and led by country icon Loretta Lynn to raise money for those affected by floods in Waverly, Tenn., and the surrounding areas in August of 2021.
MUSIC
CMT

Ashley McBryde Shares Details of Accident That Landed Her in Emergency Room

Country singer Ashley McBryde has announced the postponement of September 25 & 26 shows in Portland and Seattle. The news comes on the heels of a social media post dated September 22 which shared that McBryde, while “enjoying her time in the beautiful state of Montana […] had an accident while riding a horse.” The note went on to say that the “One Night Standards” vocalist was recovering with a few stitches and “some very sore bones” and promised updates as soon as they were available.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strawberry Wine#Taps#Digital Deluxe#Shave
udiscovermusic.com

Deana Carter Marks 25 Years Of ‘Did I Shave My Legs For This?’ With Vince Gill, Lauren Alaina, More

The 25th anniversary of Deana Carter’s memorable, five-times platinum 1996 album Did I Shave My Legs For This? will be marked with a new edition on November 5. It will include not only the remastered version of the original set but two new recordings of favorites from it featuring a wealth of country notables, such as Lauren Alaina, Martina McBride, and Ashley McBryde.
MUSIC
KIXS FM 108

Ashley McBryde Injured in Horseback Riding Accident

Ashley McBryde postponed one show and put others in doubt after a horse riding accident sent her to the hospital. The singer is recovering after being treated by EMTs and hospital staff in Missoula, Mont., on Wednesday night (Sept. 22). A note on her Instagram page says she got several stitches and is sore after the accident. There are no details yet on what happened, other than she was out enjoying her time in Montana when things went sideways. Just hours before the announced postponement, McBryde shared video of her and a friend or team member looking well.
MISSOULA, MT
thecountrynote.com

Deana Carter Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Her Stunning 5x Platinum Debut ‘Did I Shave My Legs For This?’ With Special Re-Issue Featuring New Tracks and Remastered Originals

2021 Versions of “Strawberry Wine ,” Features Carter, Martina McBride,. Lauren Alaina, Ashley McBryde, Kylie Morgan, and Vince Gill. And “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” Features Carter, Terri Clark,. Sara Evans. , Ashley McBryde, and Vince Gill. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Deana Carter’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
995qyk.com

Ashley McBryde Gets Injured On A Horse, Postpones A Show

Ashley McBryde had to postpone a show in Missoula, Montana due to a horse-riding accident that where EMTs were called. Ashley was treated at the hospital and released. Ashley’s camp posted to her Insta stories about the cancelation and said in part, “Earlier today Ashley was enjoying the beautiful state on Montana and had an accident while riding a horse.” The post went on to say she had some stitches and some “sore bones,” and is recovering and hoping to play “as soon as possible.”
ACCIDENTS
nowdecatur.com

RaeLynn Releases New Album Track Featuring Mitchell Tenpenny

RaeLynn is sharing more new music from her upcoming album, Baytown, with the release of a track called “Get That All The Time,” featuring Mitchell Tenpenny. She co-wrote the song with Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, Kane Brown and Corey Crowder, who also produced the project. RaeLynn said, “I’ve known...
nowdecatur.com

Bits And Pieces: Chris Stapleton & More!

Chris Stapleton and Brett Eldredge make guest appearances on Kelly Clarkson's upcoming holiday album, When Christmas Comes Around . . . The 15-song project will be released on October 15th. Lindsay Ell has become the most nominated female artist for the upcoming 2021 Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards. She...
nowdecatur.com

Reba McEntire Credits Kenny Rogers With Introducing Her To Her Boyfriend

Reba McEntire is among the superstars paying tribute to the late Kenny Rogers during tonight's (Thursday, September 23rd) concert special, Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler, airing on CBS at 9 p.m. ET. Reba and Kenny's friendship went back decades. In fact, Reba tells us that Kenny helped her after the 1991 plane crash that killed several of her band members. At the same time, he was the reason she met her now-boyfriend, actor Rex Linn.
nowdecatur.com

Kelly Clarkson Christmas Album Features Duet With Ariana Grande

Kelly Clarkson has released details about her next album, called When Christmas Comes Around. The 15-track collection features a mix of original songs and Christmas classics. Highlights include “Santa Can You Hear Me,” a song with Ariana Grande. And she also recorded duets with Chris Stapleton and Brett Eldredge. About...
nowdecatur.com

Mickey Guyton To Receive CMT’s ‘Breakout Artist Of The Year’ Award

Mickey Guyton will receive the “Breakout Artist of the Year'' award at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year event, in addition to performing. The show will air live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 13th at 9 p.m. ET on CMT. Mickey responded to the honor on...
The Brunswick News

90s country sensation Deana Carter to perform

So full disclosure — I’m a child of the 90s, and as such, I came of age during a unique era. That is particularly true in the world of music. Other decades seemed to be more defined by a particular genre. You had the bop of the 50s, the rock of the 60s, the disco of the 70s and the hair bands of the 80s. Clean and simple, right?
Wide Open Country

The 15 Best Deana Carter Songs

Singer-songwriter Deana Carter, a Nashville native, grew up watching her famed studio guitarist dad Fred Carter, Jr. From a young age, Carter was exposed to country stars like Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Waylon Jennings, Simon & Garfunkel, Muddy Waters and Dolly Parton. She honed her songwriting skills at writer's nights throughout Nashville and eventually signed a writing deal with Polygram and a record deal with Capitol Records. She took the industry and fans by storm with her multi-platinum international debut Did I Shave My Legs For This? over two decades ago.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy