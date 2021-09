SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice met with the media on Tuesday to break down the TCU game, look back on the Hail Mary and more. On what he worked on this summer: "Basically from we went into the weight room, winter workouts, just squatting, cleaning, everything we do, iso holds, calf raises. We do a lot with our legs. We do a lot with upper body, but everyday we're going to figure out to work on small tendons in our knees, anything to prevent injury. Prevent injury helps you be stronger and not worried about how fast you're running because you know you're not going to pull anything.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO