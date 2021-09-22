Bensley earns award for second straight week for Berry

Ohio State's loss to Oregon on Saturday didn't keep C.J. Stroud from being named Big Ten Freshman of the Week again. For the second week in a row to start his career as Ohio State's starting quarterback, Stroud – who's in his second year at Ohio State but is a redshirt freshman after appearing in just three games in 2020 – was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week by the conference on Monday.

