Bensley earns award for second straight week for Berry

By From Berry Athletics
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

For the second straight week, a Berry cross country runner has been selected as the top runner in the Southern Athletic Association. On Tuesday, senior Cameron Bensley was named the SAA Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week thanks to a solid performance last weekend at the Converse Kick-Off in Spartanburg, S.C., a race that was an NCAA Division II and II region preview with some of the top teams in the southeast in attendance.

