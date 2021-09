Today, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that it is seeking public input on approaches to improve the permitting of incidental take of bald and golden eagles. "Defenders applauds the FWS’ issuance of an ANPRM that begins the process of making eagle permitting more efficient and effective for essential wind energy facilities,'' said Joy Page, Director of Renewable Energy and Wildlife with Defenders of Wildlife. "Improving the current costly and lengthy permitting process will allow project proponents and the FWS to devote additional resources to reducing threats such as electrocution and vehicle collisions while increasing funds for innovative and effective monitoring approaches. We look forward to working with the Service and the wind industry to focus on protecting the most imperiled species while moving forward with the renewable energy we must have to avoid the worst impacts of climate change."

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO