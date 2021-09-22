CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sustainable Supply Chains Helped Companies Endure the Pandemic

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic put the fundamentals of economics front and center. As global supply chains were disrupted early last year, inventories ran short and prices rose. Yet even when things seemed to be falling apart, many businesses didn’t just fall back on the basics of supply and demand. Instead, they doubled down on making their supply chains more sustainable, a move that contributed to their survival, according to a survey of executives.

