Vermont State

Using local ARPA funds for housing can help Vermont municipalities

By Leslie Black-Plumeau
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week VHFA published a checklist of options for using local recovery funds provided through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to promote recovery from the pandemic through investments in housing and neighborhoods. By providing more safe, affordable housing, communities can address inequities, promote health and spur broader economic benefits. The checklist joins the many resources available to communities in the Vermont Housing-Ready toolbox.

